As San Diego Padres star Xander Bogaerts has taken big steps in recovering from a fractured foot, the return date for the shortstop has been revealed. With the Padres player receiving encouraging updates, it seemed like fans would be getting closer to seeing Bogaerts out on the diamond.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, he would report that Bogaerts is set to return on Monday for the start of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers. By the time he returns, Bogaerts would have missed almost a month with the injury to his left foot.

“The San Diego Padres expect shortstop Xander Bogaerts to return Monday, Sept. 22, after missing almost a month with a fracture in his left foot,” Nightengale wrote.

Manager Mike Shildt spoke on Friday about Bogaerts' injury on 97.3 The Fan, saying how he has “recovered well” by stacking a ton of “aggressive” days.

“So he's getting closer, and he's recovered well,” Shildt said. “The thing that really fired us up and we were excited about was he had more of an aggressive day, and then the next day felt good. Had another aggressive day. So, back-to-back aggressive, a lot of intensity, and then the following day felt even better. So the recovery component has been favorable for Xander, and that's clearly good news.”

Mike Shildt joined @BenAndWoods this morning and provided a positive update on Xander Bogaerts' recovery. Full interview: https://t.co/IuirgAj3Hz pic.twitter.com/ZGYHrfv7d4 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 19, 2025

How the Padres rely on Xander Bogaerts

While the Padres are making a push for for the NL West, the team needs all the reinforcements possible with Bogaerts likely giving them a huge boost. Shildt would even say that San Diego ‘relies' on a player like Bogaerts as besides his production, he brintgs winning experience, having two World Series titles on his resume with his time on the Boston Red Sox.

“And you know, we'll see and make sure he's still progressing,” Shildt continued. “And he's a guy that we do rely on. He's a guy that's been out for a while…But you are talking about a guy in Bogey who has been a mainstay in our lineup the last couple of years, has contributed to winning, and has two world championships under his belt. And you know, those kinds of experiences and that kind of player are going to be good to get back.”

The Padres are at an 84-71 record and with seven games left, take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday before the aforementioned series and Bogaerts' return.