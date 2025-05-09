The San Diego Padres are looking to improve on a successful 2024 season in which they reached the NLDS before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This year the team is off to another strong start, boasting the third-best record in baseball entering play on Thursday. And the Padres should get even stronger with veteran ace Yu Darvish nearing a return to the mound.

Darvish has yet to pitch in 2025 after beginning the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation. But the five-time All-Star continues to make progress in his effort to re-join the team.

Darvish was able to begin throwing bullpen sessions late last month. Now he’ll head to the Padres’ training complex in Arizona to face live batters for the first time since spring training, per Fantasy Alarm.

The Padres’ rotation getting close to full strength

The 13-year veteran last pitched on March 13 during a Cactus League game. But after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, the team erred on the side of caution and shut him down. Now he’s ready to begin ramping up for his season debut.

Although Darvish will begin throwing to live batters this week, the Padres don’t have a specific timeline for his return to the rotation yet. He’ll need a few throwing sessions before going out on a rehab assignment.

While Darvish has been sidelined with an ailing elbow, the Padres’ rotation has held up nicely thanks to a strong year from Michael King. Additionally, newcomer Nick Pivetta has been a revelation in his debut season in San Diego.

Dylan Cease struggled a bit early on but he’s picked it up of late. On Wednesday he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the New York Yankees before Cody Bellinger broke up the bid with a solo home run and Cease left the game with an injury. Fortunately for the Padres, Cease was just suffering from cramps in his forearm and isn’t expected to miss time with the ailment.