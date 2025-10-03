Despite taking the Chicago Cubs to the limit in their NL Wild Card series, the San Diego Padres ultimately fell short. A 3-1 loss in Game 3 to the Cubs means that the offseason is now here in San Diego. One of Padres GM A.J. Preller's top acquisitions was reliever Mason Miller, who was brought aboard shortly before this year's trade deadline. Speaking with team beat reporter Marty Caswell and others, Miller discussed his future with the team. Via X, formerly Twitter, Caswell shared how “excited” Miller is for next season and beyond.

“I'm proud of my season, I'm just grateful to have played another season healthy and to have been part of this clubhouse…I'm excited for those relationships to grow,” Miller said in a postseason interview to Caswell.

At the moment, Miller is under contract for at least the next four years. He's scheduled to hit free agency in 2030 at age 31. So, the Padres should have him for most of his physical prime. The main question is this: Will they keep him in the bullpen or convert him back to a starting role? Preller's roster is set to have two of its top starters, Dylan Cease and Michael King, hit the free agent market. Meanwhile, closer Robert Suarez could decide to opt out of his current deal. What will Miller's role be as San Diego looks to make it even further than the Wild Card round in 2026?

Padres look to improve on Wild Card round exit in 2026

Article Continues Below

Manager Mike Shildt is likely to be back in his role as well. The veteran skipper has been a good fit for the Padres roster Preller has assembled. However, there will almost certainly be at least some change. In addition to Cease, King, and potentially Suarez, second baseman Luis Arraez and designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, San Diego will have quite a few players hit the open market.

Some of those players will likely be back. Whomever doesn't return, Preller will certainly be aggressive in locking in a replacement. While Miller would likely be a ready-made replacement for Suarez if the closer decides to opt out, moving him back to starting could give the Padres a replacement for either Cease or King. What would be more valuable to San Diego? In any case, it looks like Miller is excited for the rest of his Friars tenure.