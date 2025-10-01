Bruce Bochy is one of Major League Baseball's greatest managers of all time. He is a 4-time World Series champion as a manager for the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers.

His run in 2023 was iconic as he managed a Rangers' squad that did not have championship aspirations until they got hot during the regular season. Their postseason run will always be remembered.

However, Bochy's legendary status is because he won three championships in five seasons with the Giants. They dominated the National League West during that time, and Buster Posey was a big part of it as a star catcher.

Posey is now the President of Baseball Operations for the Giants and reportedly wants to bring Bochy back as a member of the organization.

“Buster Posey says he will talk to Bruce Bochy about role in the organization, but not as manager. If Bochy has managed his last game, it means the 2027 Hall of Fame class will be a black-and-orange party with Dusty Baker, Bochy and Posey all in same induction.”

Bochy could manage another team next season if he wants to keep coaching. He is 70 years old and has managed since 1995, but he had a four-year gap between the Giants and Rangers. It's safe to say that the San Diego Padres are regretting letting their former player and manager go to a division rival and win three championships.

Posey is going to build a winning team for the Giants, and having Brochy by his side will be a big help. The Giants fell short of the postseason once again in 2025. After trading for Rafael Devers, the team has a bona fide superstar bat to help get them on the right track.

Posey fired manager Bob Melvin after the season.

The Giants will be a team to pay attention to this offseason as they aim to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, when they won the division but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.