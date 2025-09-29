The San Francisco Giants finished the year with an 81-81 record, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season. On Sunday, the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies in SF. However, Giants manager Bob Melvin sure sounded like it was the end of the road: “It is what it is. We'll see what the next day brings.”

Well, on Monday morning, the Giants wasted no time and fired Melvin, per the team.

“The #SFGiants today announced that the club has dismissed manager Bob Melvin.”

Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey also released a statement on the decision.

“After meeting with ownership, I met with Bob today to inform him of my decision,” Posey said. “On behalf of the organization, I want to express my appreciation to Bob for his dedication, professionalism, and class. I wish him all the best.”

Article Continues Below

“After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team,” the statement continued. “The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward.”

Melvin spent two seasons with the San Diego Padres before coming to the Giants in 2024. Before that, he was with the Oakland Athletics from 2011 until 2021, so his return to the Bay Area was short-lived and ended with a 161-163 record.

What the Giants do now remains to be seen, although former SF manager Bruce Bochy – who is currently with the Texas Rangers – has seen his name float around as a possible option.

Nonetheless, the franchise is once again searching for a new manager, and now Posey, the former SF catcher, will help lead the charge with hopes of making a return to the postseason.