They called his father the “Son of the Wind,” and now Jung-Hoo Lee is breezing into MLB stardom as the “Grandson of the Wind.” After a quiet and injury-shortened rookie season with the San Francisco Giants in 2024, Lee is rapidly emerging as one of baseball’s early breakout stars in 2025. Through his first 18 games, the 25-year-old center fielder is slashing .348/.403/.652 with three home runs, 10 doubles, a triple, and 14 RBIs — numbers that have not only solidified his place in the Giants’ lineup but also launched him into the national spotlight.

“It’s just cool to see him [succeed],” ace Logan Webb said. “He’s such an amazing guy, great teammate and brings a lot of energy.”

Lee’s ascent is particularly significant for a franchise that’s missed out on several superstar pursuits in recent years — from Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge to Carlos Correa and Shohei Ohtani. But where others said no, Lee has said yes to the challenge — and he’s thriving.

Jung-Hoo Lee is developing into the face of the Giants franchise

After signing a six-year, $113 million deal out of the KBO, there were initial doubts surrounding Lee’s lack of power and his recovery from ankle surgery. Then came a shoulder injury in 2024 that limited him to just 37 games. The .641 OPS he posted didn’t exactly inspire confidence that his KBO dominance — where he hit .340 across seven seasons — would translate to MLB.

But 2025 has told a different story. Fully healthy and fine-tuned at the plate, Lee has refined his mechanics in subtle but crucial ways. He’s adjusted his stance, shifted his point of contact deeper, and leveraged his elite upper body mobility to improve coverage on the outer third of the zone. The result? A significant uptick in line drives, improved contact quality, and a barrel rate that ranks among MLB’s best.

“It's pretty remarkable,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He hasn’t seen most of these pitchers before, but his bat-to-ball skills are elite.”

Beyond the numbers, Lee has become a fan favorite. Giants fans created cheering sections dubbed the “Jung Hoo Crew” and the “Hoo Lee Gans” — with fans donning fire-colored wigs and matching shirts in center field. His two-homer game at Yankee Stadium — including a go-ahead three-run blast — was a statement to the league: Lee is for real.

While some remain skeptical about Lee’s early power surge — noting his average fly ball exit velocity may not sustain slugger-level production — few doubt his contact ability and instincts. He’s drawing comparisons to Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida but with better speed and defense. Whether he stays in the three-hole or settles into a leadoff role long-term, one thing is clear: Jung Hoo Lee is already worth watching — and may soon be worth every penny of his contract.