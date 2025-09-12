The San Francisco Giants (74-72) are gearing up for a huge series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (82-64) this weekend, as they try to separate themselves from the Cincinnati Reds and cut into the one-and-a-half-game advantage the New York Mets currently hold for the third and final National League Wild Card slot. Bob Melvin and his ballclub are not the only ones who are bringing lofty ambitions with them to Oracle Park. Joey Chestnut is returning to the Bay Area with a big appetite and empty stomach.

The number one competitive eater in the world grew up in Vallejo, California and is excited to be back in a familiar place. He is not in attendance as strictly a fan, however. Chestnut is coming to the ballpark to complete the 99/9 challenge, via ESPN's Anthony Gharib. He will attempt to eat 99 Impossible Foods-brand nuggets across nine innings during Friday night's NL West clash. One fan will qualify for the opportunity to battle this modern-day Goliath.

The 17-time Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion has broken many records and conquered many seemingly improbable feats during his legendary run. He dominated three fans in a pierogi competition at a Cleveland Cavaliers game in March of 2024 and will look to reign supreme at a sporting event once again.

“I've done a lot of wild challenges over the years, but 99 nuggets in nine innings is a new one for me, and I'm fired up,” Chestnut said, per Gharib. Doing it back in the Bay where I grew up, at Oracle Park with the Giants, makes it even better,” Chestnut said. “I'm a big fan, and it feels like a home game! … I've been training, I'm feeling good, so 99 should go down no problem. Honestly, just talking about it is making me hungry. … I hope they've got a few extras ready.”

Will the all-time great eater bring the Giants some extra luck?

Joey Jaws' affiliation with the plant-based Impossible Foods led to his one-year ban from Nathan's Fourth of July festivities in 2024, but he has clearly maintained a strong working relationship with the company. The 99/9 challenge is obviously an opportunity to get more exposure on the product.

While Joey Chestnut is in “machine mode,” the Giants will be focused on ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and a superb LA lineup. The Japanese right-hander was one out away from tossing a no-hitter against in the Dodgers' brutal loss to the Baltimore Orioles last Saturday, so San Francisco could have a grueling test ahead of itself. The home team will have its own high-profile hurler on the mound, however.

Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander has been terrific over his last three starts — two runs allowed and 21 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched — so fans should expect a show. But if the game does take a turn for the worse, Chestnut will do his best to impress the crowd.

Verlander, Chestnut, Shohei Ohtani and plant-based nuggets all in one place at the same time. Only in America.