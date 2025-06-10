After a controversial absence in 2024, Joey Chestnut may soon be back where he belongs. The 16-time Nathan’s champion, widely known as “Jaws,” is currently in active talks with Major League Eating and contest organizers to rejoin the legendary Fourth of July competition. According to TMZ Sports, both sides are motivated to bring Chestnut back to Coney Island this summer.

Fans were vocal about their disappointment last year, when Chestnut was banned from competing due to his deal with Impossible Foods, a rival to Nathan’s. In his absence, Patrick Bertoletti took the title by eating 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes. While that win put Bertoletti in rare company, even he acknowledged the result felt incomplete without Chestnut. Since 2001, only four men have claimed victory at Nathan’s and Chestnut owns 16 of those championships. His dominance is unmatched.

Chestnut, for his part, didn’t sit on the sidelines quietly. He traveled to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where he staged a rapid-fire eating event against a team of Army soldiers. He ate 57 hot dogs in just five minutes, nearly matching Bertoletti’s total in half the time. That event wasn’t just a display of skill — it also raised $106,000 for Operation Homefront thanks to a joint effort between Chestnut and Impossible Foods.

Not Done Yet

Chestnut has made it clear that his heart remains with the Nathan’s contest. “I really didn’t think my relationship with Impossible would affect anything with Nathan’s,” he said in an interview with The Blast. He emphasized his love for the competition and expressed a willingness to return if the organizers were open to it. Based on current talks, that return appears increasingly likely.

While Nathan’s went on without him, Chestnut stayed in peak form. In September, he faced longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in a Netflix special titled Unfinished Beef. Joey Chestnut crushed 83 hot dogs to Kobayashi’s 66, setting a new high-water mark for eating contests.

If talks finalize, Chestnut’s return would not just be about reclaiming a title. It would be a full-circle moment, a reminder of why he became the face of competitive eating in the first place. July 4 is about America’s independence, but in this corner of the sports world, it might also be about watching the greatest to ever do it step back into the spotlight.