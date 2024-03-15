As the San Francisco Giants look to make up ground in the NL West, Jung Hoo Lee served as one of the team's biggest free agency acquisitions. However, Lee's acclimation to the Giants has been halted by a sudden injury concern.

Lee is dealing with hamstring tightness and will be limited through the weekend, via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. The outfielder was removed from San Francisco's Cactus League matchup vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Only being forced to miss a couple of days, three being deemed the maximum, Lee doesn't seem to be in danger of missing anytime come Opening Day. However, with a soft tissue injury to his hamstring, the Giants will remain precautious. Especially after signing the outfielder to a six-year, $113 million contract.

Lee is coming to San Francisco after spending seven years in the KBO. In 884 games, the outfielder hit .340 with 65 home runs, 515 RBI and 69 stolen bases. Lee is a former Rookie of the Year and MVP, as well as a five-time KBO Golden Glove winner.

With a strong batting average and ability to get on base, the Giants will look to use Lee atop their lineup. San Francisco will hope he brings more run scoring opportunities after the team finished 24th in the league by crossing the plate just 674 times in 2023.

But before Jung Hoo Lee can boost the Giants' offense, he'll need to get back on the diamond. After spending some time away, San Francisco will look for the outfielder's hamstring to heal and for Lee to be patrolling center field sooner rather than later.