The newly-minted Japanese outfielder isn't shying away about what he can do on the diamond.

Newly signed San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee doesn't know how to put this, but he's a pretty big deal.

After garnering interest from the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and other MLB teams, the Giants' introduced the Japanese phenom in a press conference late last week after inking the star to a six-year, $113 million deal.

“I'm a little embarrassed to say this, but from Opening Day on, the fans will be impressed with the skill set,” he said, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I think I haven't reached my peak yet,” he continued. “I believe I can get even better here. I will try to become the type of player who can deliver wins for this team. I am ready to pour out everything I have to help the team win.”

Lee was the 2017 KBO Rookie of the Year and won KBO Most Valuable Player accolades in 2022. He has also won five consecutive KBO League Golden Glove Awards — a testament to his excellent fielding abilities.

He's no slouch at the plate, either, and although he's known for more his plate discipline than his power, he's already setting his sights on McCovey Cove.

“I am most looking forward to trying to get a Splash Hit in such a unique ballpark here,” he told reporters. “I played inside a dome in Korea, and I am really happy to be playing on natural grass here.”