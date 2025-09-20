After San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander made MLB history this week, joining Roger Clemens as the only pitcher to allow one or no runs in four consecutive outings, Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz explained why we may never seen a 20-year pitcher again. Amidst his 20th season, Verlander confirmed he will return in 2026. However, Smoltz revealed why Justin is the last of a dying breed.

Due to the rise of analytics and its importance for MLB teams to determine when it's time to move on from a particular starting pitcher, Smoltz doesn't believe future starting pitchers will be granted the opportunity to extend their careers to 20+ years, he said, per the Flippin Bats Podcast.

“I think everybody should have looked at his career, and we're going to lose sight of it because he's the last one to ever do this. Period.” Smoltz said. “You heard it. Last one ever. There will never, under the current circumstances in baseball, and the reward system, ever be a pitcher that pitches 20 years again. You can make statements that they'll be the last one to reach that many strikeouts on so on and so on. You can make 10 categories that no one will ever reach.

“But they need to study him and use him as an example for the future if we wanna change the narrative of how pitchers should be used and what they should do.”

John Smoltz says Giants' Justin Verlander marks the end of an era

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz says speed is valued now more than ever in baseball, determining the length of one's career, while Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander has defied the odds. For Smoltz, pitchers can evolve in other ways after their fastball peaks. However, he doesn't believe they'll be granted the opportunity to prove that.

“The reason we'll never see it again is because this generation won't be allowed to do that,” Smoltz added. “When they fall off the radar gun or fall of the metrics analytically, they're done. No one wants to take a chance on that because they're not given the ability to do that. So, as I ended my career and he was in the twilight of his, I enjoyed following and watching this masterpiece of what you can do with the talent that you have.

“And it's not all about revving the engines and letting it go because you're driving a Masserati. It's using every aspect of what he had,” Smoltz concluded.

Verlander pitched for seven innings in his last outings. He received a no decision after allowing only three hits and finishing with three strikeouts in the Giants' 5-1 win against the Diamondbacks.