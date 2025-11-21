The Houston Texans opened up Week 12 of the NFL season with a massive statement win on Thursday Night Football, holding off the Buffalo Bills 23-19 in a defensive battle that proved the team's playoff hopes are real. It was a signature win — and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair had something bold to say about it after the win.

The Texans defense dominated from start to finish, sacking Josh Allen eight times and applying constant pressure. They controlled the tempo and came up big in key moments. With three takeaways and a relentless pass rush, the unit continues to ranks near the top in all major NFL defensive categories.

After the win, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared a quote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that captured the linebacker’s confidence in the Texans defense.

“We’re the best defense in the league, top to bottom. We’ve been doing it all year.”

Article Continues Below

Azeez Al-Shaair: ‘We’re the best defense in the league, top to bottom. We’ve been doing it all year.’ pic.twitter.com/1CUhQESCpE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2025

The Texans defense backed up that claim on the field. Will Anderson Jr. recorded 2.5 sacks and tied a franchise mark for consecutive games with at least one sack. Calen Bullock picked off two passes, including the game-winner in the final minute.

Even without their starting quarterback, the Texans found a way to win. Davis Mills stepped in for the third straight game and improved to 3-0 in 2025 since taking over for C.J. Stroud, the team’s starter, who has been out with a concussion suffered earlier this season against the Denver Broncos. Mills threw two touchdowns and managed the game efficiently, while Ka'imi Fairbairn remained perfect, hitting all three of his field goal attempts.

With the win, Houston improved to 6-5 and took another step toward a playoff spot. The loss was costly for Buffalo, exposing several key issues on both sides of the ball. The Texans defense sent a clear message — the rest of the league is officially on notice.