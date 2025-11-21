Josh Allen had a brutal night handling the opposing defense in the Buffalo Bills' matchup against the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Buffalo entered the contest with a 7-3 record, standing out as one of the best teams in the league. Allen has played a major role in that, pulling off heroics despite having limitations with his offensive weapons throughout the 2025 campaign.

However, Houston proved to be most difficult matchup to date this season. Buffalo's offensive line was unable to protect him, conceding eight sacks to the Texans' defense. It proved to be display that Allen hasn't faced in years, especially with the eight sacks being a career high, per reporters Ralph Vacchiano and Josh Dubow.

“Josh Allen has been sacked 6 times tonight by the Houston Texans. That's the first time that's happened to him since the Seattle Seahawks dropped him 7 times on Nov. 8, 2020,” Vacchiano wrote.

“Josh Allen has now been sacked a career high 8 times and lost a career high 70 yards on those sacks,” Dubow noted.

How Josh Allen, Bills played against Texans

It will be a poor offensive night to forget for Josh Allen and the Bills, falling 23-19 to the Texans on the road.

Buffalo and Houston traded blows throughout the course of the game. The visitors led 6-3 after the first quarter but gave up 17 points in the second period. They only scored three more points via a field goal, but couldn't make enough clutch plays to pull off the road win.

Allen's night was tough amid the eight sacks, failing to obtain a passing touchdown. He completed 24 passes out of 34 attempts for 253 yards and two interceptions.

James Cook III was a major bright spot in the Bills' offense, stepping up in light of Allen's struggles. He had 17 of the team's 24 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown while recording three catches for 13 yards.

Khalil Shakir led the receiving corps with eight receptions for 110 yards. Ty Johnson came next with three catches for 45 yards, while Dawson Knox caught three passes for 17 yards. Meanwhile, Ray Davis got three kick returns for a total of 145 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo fell to a 7-4 record on the season but maintain the second spot of the AFC East Division standings. They are above the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets while trailing the New England Patriots. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at sixth place. They are above the Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans while trailing the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Steelers on Nov. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET.