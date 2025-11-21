Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is focused on getting his knee right for Sunday afternoon's game versus the Minnesota Vikings, but that is not stopping him from keeping a promise he made to a young fan earlier in the season.

After scoring a touchdown in an Oct. 19 win versus the Arizona Cardinals, the former All-Pro and rushing leader was unable to spot a kid who was trying to get his attention near the end zone. Jacobs sought to contact the fan after the game, sending a message on social media that he had a gift for him. Sure enough, he came through for the kid.

The boy's mother posted a video of her son opening a box that included a signed football and signed Jacobs jersey, via the Packers' Instagram account. The 27-year-old understands the power he wields as a professional athlete. Kids idolize him, and with that blessing comes an unspoken responsibility that he clearly takes seriously. Many would have let Jacobs off the hook for missing the fan, but he made sure to give him some mementos that should be cherished for the rest of his childhood.

No. 8 is creating memories on and off the field. Green Bay (6-3-1) is hoping he will be healthy for the final month and a half of the regular season, which includes games against the Vikings, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. Josh Jacobs exited last Sunday's 27-20 win over the New York Giants with a knee injury. His status for Week 12 is in doubt, but he still has a couple of days to regain full mobility in the area.

If the three-time Pro Bowl selection does suit up versus Minnesota, he will have plenty of support, from this young fan and many others.