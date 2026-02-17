With Tony Vitello beginning his career as an MLB manager for the San Francisco Giants, he is working to get acclimated to his team, as star Matt Chapman gives his first impressions. As Vitello enters the Giants' way of life, there's no denying that he is leaving a positive imprint right away.

Consequently, he's coming from coaching college baseball; there's no doubt that he is looking to get adjusted to the professional level, which could be happening quickly. Chapman spoke about the first time he communicated with Vitello and how “he's a winner” and the belief he has around the ball club, according to Matt Lively.

“First time I spoke to him was on the phone, maybe a couple days after he got the job,” Chapman said. “You know, had a great conversation right away. I liked his energy. I liked everything about him. Seems like he's not going to shy away from the fact that this is some uncharted territory for him. But he's a winner. He's won everywhere he's gone. I believe in him, Tony.”

“I believe Buster [Posey] believed in him. So we're all on board,” Chapman continued. “The thing I noticed the most is how much he kind of makes his rounds and tries to connect with everybody in the clubhouse. And I think one of his strengths is bringing people, bringing teams close, and bringing guys together, and all the best teams are tight and play for each other. And I think that's one of his strengths. So I'm excited to see how it progresses.”

At any rate, Vitello, Chapman, and the rest of San Francisco look to improve after finishing with an 81-81 record, putting them third in the NL West.