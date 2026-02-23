The San Francisco Giants know how difficult taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning the NL West can be. But in their effort to do so, the Giants have taken a page out of their rival's playbook.

San Francisco has signed Brent Honeywell to a minor league contract, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. There's no word yet on the financial terms of his deal.

Honeywell was a member of Los Angeles' 2024 World Series winning team. While he earned a ring, the right-hander struggled mightily, allowing five earned runs in his one inning of work. Still, the Giants are judging him for his entire body of work, rather than one hiccup.

Honeywell has appeared in 63 games over his three seasons in the major leagues. Overall, he's posted a 4.10 ERA and a 67/37 K/BB ratio. Splitting time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Dodgers in 2024, Honeywell recorded a 2.63 ERA and a 18/11 K/BB ratio over 37.2 innings.

After being non-tendered by the Dodgers, Honeywell didn't end up pitching during the 2025 season. That makes the Giants' decision a bit more of a gamble. However, on a minor league contract, it's not like San Francisco had to break the bank.

During the 2025 season, the Giants' bullpen ranked third in the league with their 1.08 bullpen ERA. While they may be entering a new era under manager Tony Vitello, San Francisco isn't trying to give up their spot at the top of the rankings.

Honeywell will now try to earn his role in the bullpen. Spring training will give him a strong opportunity to prove himself to Vitello and company. The Giants at least believe that he can make a difference.