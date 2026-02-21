Luis Arraez is a throwback to the way baseball used to be played. Instead of trying to drive the ball in the air and looking for extra base hits while being unafraid to strike out, Arraez wants to get base hits and hit more than .300.

"I wanna say something to the fans…" Luis Arraez has a message for Giants fans before he plays his first game in San Francisco. (via @knbrmurph & @MarkusBoucher) pic.twitter.com/ZRvmoXrJOo — KNBR (@KNBR) February 20, 2026

That approach is largely frowned on by those who favor home runs and analytics. But Arraez is not a big man and he knows that hitting home runs on a regular basis is not his strength.

He hits the ball where it's pitched and if he gets a low and away fastball, he is not going to try to pull it. Instead, the left-handed hitting Arraez is more than content to hit that pitch the opposite way and turn it into a single or stretch it into a double.

The other part of his game is that Arraez will put his bat on the ball. He does not accept strikeouts as being a part of his game. He will foul off the toughest pitches and battle pitchers until he gets one he can put into play.

Arraez hoping to ignite Giants

Arraez has signed with the San Francisco Giants this season after competing in the National League West with the San Diego Padres. He has also played for the Minnesota Twins and the Miami Marlins.

Arraez produces old-school numbers. He slashed .292/.327/.392 last year while lashing 181 hits, driving in 61 runs last year. Those who preach analytics will take a dim view of his 34 bases on balls, but Arraez is not about to change. He struck out just 21 times last season.

The new Giant is hoping the San Francisco fans will support the home team passionately. Arraez says that his teammates get turned on by the fans, and that if they can get loud, it will help the Giants perform well at home this year.