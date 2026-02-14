On Friday, the San Francisco Giants made a forward-looking addition to their bullpen, signing right-handed reliever Rowan Wick to a one-year major league contract with a club option for next season. Wick, however, won’t be available until 2027, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in November and is expected to miss the entire 2026 campaign.

The 33-year-old returns to the United States after two seasons with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. Over 87 2/3 innings in NPB, Wick recorded a 1.75 ERA. Across 45 innings in 2024, Wick went 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 games with one save. He took another step forward in 2025, going 4-1 with a 0.84 ERA and 1.39 FIP over 42.2 innings in 40 games. He limited opponents to 5.3 hits and 2.3 walks per nine innings, produced a 0.844 WHIP, surrendered no home runs, and converted five saves.

Before heading overseas in 2024, Wick spent five MLB seasons with the San Diego Padres (2018) and the Chicago Cubs (2019–22). In 146 outings at the major league level, covering 146 total innings, he produced a 3.82 ERA, a 3.49 FIP, a 1.47 WHIP, and 160 strikeouts. He set a personal best with nine saves in 2022 and had no fewer than four saves in each season from 2020 to 2022. He opened 2023 in the minors, where he recorded a 6.66 ERA at Triple-A and did not make it back to the majors before heading to Japan.

To clear a 40-man roster spot, San Francisco transferred right-hander Jason Foley, who is recovering from right shoulder surgery, to the 60-day injured list. Wick is also expected to be placed on the 60-day IL, leaving the Giants with roster flexibility.

The move continues the organization's strategy of signing rehabbing pitchers for future value. Foley was added in December, and left-hander Sam Hentges, who has not pitched since 2024 following shoulder and knee surgeries, was also signed this offseason.