During a live KNBR broadcast of the San Francisco Giants’ spring training game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Hall of Famer Jeff Kent went on an angry rant about Alex Rodriguez.

The outburst happened in the second inning when the announcers brought up a well-known play from June 1998. At the time, Rodriguez was playing for the Seattle Mariners and slid hard into Kent at second base while making a move to break up a double play, hurting Kent’s knee.

“He tore my knee up. He slid and rolled his fat a** past the base, the son of a b**ch.”

"He tore my knee up. He slid and rolled his fat ass past the base, the son of a bitch." Jeff Kent was asked about the knee sprain he got when Alex Rodriguez slid into him in 1998 pic.twitter.com/gjmmB3VO02 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 22, 2026

Kent, a five-time All-Star second baseman who represented the Giants from 1997 to 2002, clearly still feels upset about it. Nearly thirty years later, the memory of that 1998 slide remains vivid for Kent.

He added that Rodriguez should have known better than to make such an aggressive slide, especially as a fellow middle infielder.

Kent was sidelined for a full month. It came at the worst possible time, as he was in the middle of one of the hottest stretches of his career before the knee injury. In the eight games he played in June 1998, before the incident, he hit .448 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and a 1.259 OPS.

Despite missing some time, Kent still had a solid season. He posted a .297/.359/.555 slash line over 137 games and hit 31 home runs with 128 RBIs.

For his accomplishments on the field, the 57-year-old received the recognition every ballplayer dreams of. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this past December.

Kent was on the ballot alongside former teammate Barry Bonds, who did not receive enough support and will have to wait several more years for another chance. Kent was the only one of eight players on the ballot to get more than the 12 votes needed.

He earned support from 14 of 16 voters and was the only player in double digits. Bonds received fewer than five votes, the Hall of Fame announced, meaning he will not be eligible for the committee again until 2031.

The Hall of Fame honor was followed by more recognition, as the Giants will retire Kent’s No. 21 on August 29.

Ultimately, Jeff Kent's bringing up the Alex Rodriguez incident revived old baseball grudges. It’s a clear reminder that not everything that happens on the field stays on the field.