The San Francisco Giants are always going to put up a fight. They are a competitive team capable of beating any roster in Major League Baseball. Since winning three titles in five seasons starting 15 years ago, the Giants have been far from a World Series contender, but they are slowly building a roster worthy of being discussed as one.

Starting pitcher Logan Webb is aware that the team has been average since he arrived in 2019. Webb is now the longest-tenured Giant, and it's tired of playing .500 baseball. The 29-year-old got brutally honest about the frustrations in an article from The San Francisco Standard.

“I’m tired of finishing around .500. I know fans are tired of it. None of us are happy about it, either. I’ve been here the longest now, and it’s frustrating.”

The Giants won 107 games in 2021 but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Every other year since 2019, the Giants never won more than 81 games. The last four seasons, the Giants have finished with 81, 79, 80, & 81 wins.

The National League is stacked with talented teams led by the two-time defending champions, the Dodgers. The Giants and Dodgers are among the biggest rivalries in baseball; it cannot be easy to see the Dodgers at the top all the time. Webb continued about the mindset of a fresh season.

“You’ve got to put yourself in a position to try to make the playoffs,” Webb said via John Shea. “Anytime you go into a season, you should try to win the division, the No. 1 goal. I’m not dumb or anything. I understand the Dodgers are in our division, but I think if our goal wasn’t to try and beat those guys in the division, we’d be chasing the wrong things.”

Spring training starts this week. The Giants' roster will be one to watch this March.