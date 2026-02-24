San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb is set to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Webb is one of the more underappreciated stars in the game, as he's been consistently one of the better starting pitchers in baseball for years now. He will likely make a significant impact with Team USA in the WBC. As for a specific plan for Webb in the tournament, Giants manager Tony Vitello is leaving that up to the pitcher.

“It will be up to him,” Vitello recently told reporters when asked about Webb's schedule while away from the Giants, via Marty Lurie. “He doesn't throw against us when we play those guys. As soon as we tap into March here, he will be with them. I know, like a lot of the teams in the Classic, they're confident they can play long and they want to play long. We will see what they have for him.

“(Mark) DeRosa (Team USA's manager) is a guy I've worked with before. Those guys do a really good job of communicating what they're looking to do with guys. So I know he's one of the key pitchers for the staff, but a lot of it will be determined on how well that team can play.”

Detroit Tigers ace and the best pitcher in baseball Tarik Skubal announced on Monday that he will only make one start in the WBC for Team USA. Given that fact, Webb's role will become even more important for the ball club.

As for an all-around pitching plan, it seems the Giants are trusting Webb and Team USA to make the best decision.