The San Francisco Giants are going to play Rafael Devers at first base for the 2026 season, which is the position he played for the club in 2025. Despite refusing to play that position with the Boston Red Sox and ultimately being traded away, it sounds like Devers is now open to the idea of playing the cold corner.

While talking with media members on Tuesday, the 29-year-old slugger stated that he is focusing on improving his skills as a first baseman, according to Matt Lively of CBS Sports Bay Area. Rafael Devers also claimed that he is comfortable with playing first base because he understands that it is his position.

“The first thing that I need to do is just work and improve in that position,” said Devers in Spanish… “I feel comfortable. Especially now that I know that's going to be my position. I just gotta continue working, improving on it, and just give my 100%.”

Rafael Devers makes it clear that he will be working to improve at first base this spring and that he's comfortable now that he knows that's his position. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/XZWw1ADoRW — Matt Lively (@mattblively) February 17, 2026

Rafael Devers initially played third base throughout most of his career. However, in 2025, after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, Boston asked Devers to switch positions, as Alex Bregman was playing third base. It was something the three-time All-Star didn't want to do, as he claimed the organization informed him to soley focuson being a designated hitter during spring training that year.

The soon-to-be 10-year veteran seems to be fine with playing first base in San Francisco, as the Giants are being up front with him about it. Devers is viewed as one of the premier hitters in the league, giving his club incredible production at the plate. He finished last season with a .252 batting average and .372 OBP while recording 153 hits, 35 home runs, and 109 RBIs.