Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants keep on rolling. San Francisco is staying hot after the Bay Area squad completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies Wednesday night, 10-8.

The Giants' bats were very much alive in that game, with Chapman going off at the plate. Chapman was initially expected to miss the contest after getting a one-game suspension in connection with his actions during a heated moment in the second game of the series on Tuesday, but he made an appeal just in time to keep himself eligible for the series finale at Coors Field in Denver.

The third baseman fully capitalized on the break he got, as he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs against the Rockies. He put the Giants on the board first with a 450-foot solo home run in the second inning.

And with the Giants precariously holding a one-run lead in the sixth inning after building a 4-0 advantage, Chapman delivered anew for this team, launching a three-run home run to get San Francisco ahead by four again.

Amid his appeal, Chapman is simply happy to get the chance to help his team close out the Rockies series in style.

“It’s obviously unfortunate that I have to get suspended probably, but I wanted to appeal it to see what we can do,” Chapman said to reporters following the Giants’ victory (h/t Joel Soria of NBC Sports Bay Area). “I want to be out there and help this team no matter what.

Every win is crucial for the Giants, as they make a last push to make the MLB playoff picture. They are 7.5 games out of first place in the National League West standings.

In the Wild Card race, San Francisco has overtaken the Cincinnati Reds for the fourth spot. The Giants are now four games out of the final Wild Card spot, which is currently occupied by the New York Mets. They also benefited from the losses of the Reds, Mets, San Diego Padres and even the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday as it relates to their hopes of finding a road to the playoffs.

Up next for San Francisco is a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.