The San Francisco Giants are facing added tension in the middle of their playoff push after third baseman Matt Chapman received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for pushing Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland. The altercation took place during the second game of a three-game series, in the first inning of Tuesday night’s Giants vs. Rockies matchup at Coors Field, after Freeland reacted poorly to a two-run home run by Rafael Devers. Chapman has filed an appeal, which temporarily delays the suspension and keeps him available during a pivotal week for the Giants.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to break the news. He reported that while Devers and Freeland are just receiving fines for their roles in Wednesday night’s altercation, Chapman plans to appeal his suspension.

“San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman receives one-game suspension and is fined for pushing Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland Tuesday night. Freeland and Giants infielders Willy Adames and Rafael Devers are fined. Chapman is appealing the decision.”

The incident escalated quickly after Devers admired his two-run homer off of the 32-year-old southpaw. Freeland responded verbally, leading to both benches clearing. Chapman made physical contact by pushing Freeland, prompting an immediate ejection and the league’s swift response. The MLB disciplinary action extended beyond the Giants third baseman, with fines issued to Willy Adames, Devers, and Freeland as well. However, Chapman was the only player suspended.

The timing of the suspension could prove significant. The club currently sits just outside the third and final spot in the NL Wild Card race, tied for fourth with the Cincinnati Reds and trailing the New York Mets by 4.5 games. They also hold a narrow half-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, every game carries added weight.

Chapman, who is batting .229 with 18 home runs and 50 RBI through 106 games, has been a steady defensive anchor for the team. Even a one-game absence during this stretch could disrupt the infield’s rhythm at a time when the team is finally gaining momentum. The Giants were 13-22 between June 20 and August 1 but have since caught fire, winning nine of their last ten games.