Drama has enveloped the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers at points in the 2025 MLB season. Now, the two sides have separated in rather stunning fashion. The Red Sox are trading their designated hitter to the San Francisco Giants, as first reported by FanSided insider Robert Murray.

The Red Sox are receiving a package of players in return. What the entire package entails is currently unknown. However, there is some information. Boston is receiving right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks and left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, according to Murray. The other parts of this package are outfield prospect James Tibbs and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

Harrison was meant to be the Giants' starter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he was scratched from the start due to his involvement in this blockbuster trade. It appears as if Sean Hjelle will take the mound instead, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Why Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to Giants

Boston has experienced an inescapable storyline this season over where Devers plays. This began when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman in free agency. Devers immediately remarked to the media that he would remain the third baseman moving forward.

However, he did not take the glove on Opening Day. Bregman took over as the third baseman for Boston to begin the year. Devers accepted the designated hitter's role, though the situation became more complicated in early May when first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury.

Devers again declined to move positions, this time to first base. He did recently begin participating in infield drills, Red Sox manager Alex Cora shut down talk of the All-Star slugger taking the field in 2025. “We talk, but he’s my DH,” the Boston skipper said, via Boston.com reporter Conor Roche, ”Let’s leave it at that.”

Whether Devers has the opportunity to take the field with the Giants remains to be seen. In any event, San Francisco has bolstered its lineup in a big way. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are left to build their lineup without one of their usual All-Star presences in the middle of the order.