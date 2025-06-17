The San Francisco Giants made the trade of the MLB season so far by bringing in Rafael Devers. After a fantastic run with the Boston Red Sox, the infielder and designated hitter wore out his welcome on Lansdowne Street. The Giants had Monday off, so fans have been patiently waiting since Sunday afternoon for Devers' debut. Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, Devers made an epic entrance to Oracle Park.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez posted the video on social media, which showed the Orange carpet, fog machines, and a gauntlet of employees welcoming him. The Giants have tried to land big free agents in the past but fell just short. Now, they have their superstar after a massive trade.

There had been drama with Devers and the Red Sox ever since they signed Alex Bregman in February. Both third basemen, the positional drama was dead-set from the beginning. But Alex Cora's original claim that Bregman was going to play second, only to backtrack that in spring training, didn't help. And then, the front office told him to put his glove away. So when they asked him to play first after the Tristin Casas injury, chaos ensued.

The Giants don't have to worry about any of that now, as they have one of the top defensive third basemen in the game on their team. No one is expecting Devers to overtake Matt Chapman as the third baseman. He could play some first base for San Francisco, but most experts expect him to be the designated hitter.

The Giants host the Guardians for three games this week before the Red Sox come to town to face their former superstar. It should make for an interesting matchup, even though the Boston fans won't be involved.

The Giants and Guardians start their series on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Pacific.