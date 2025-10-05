After missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season, the San Francisco Giants decided to move on from manager Bob Melvin. Now, president of baseball operations Buster Posey will go on a widespread search to find the Giants' next leader.

One option would turning to someone he knows well. His former backup catcher Nick Hundley has reportedly been a hot name early on in the managerial race, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Giants haven't finalized their full managerial hunt yet. But Hunley is still expected to be heavily involved.

The former catcher spent two of his 12-year MLB career playing in San Francisco. Over 197 games, he hit .243 with 19 home runs and 66 RBIs. All the white, he seemed to get pretty close to Posey as well.

Since retiring from the game after the 2019 season, Hundley has gone on to serve in MLB's league office and more recently as a special assistant to Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. What's important to note though is that Hundley would come to the Giants without any managerial experience.

That's a stark difference from what they had in Melvin. Before becoming San Francisco manager in 2024, Melvin had already spent 20 years in that role at the major league level. Posey and the Giants would be putting plenty of faith into Hundley as they look to turn things over.

But once the team starts going through interviews, then they'll have a better understand of what Hundley, or any other candidate, would look like as manager. The Giants know they cannot afford to botch the hire if they want to return to the postseason.