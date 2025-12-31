As the MLB offseason continues, Framber Valdez remains unsigned. Valdez has been linked to a number of teams in MLB free agency, but the former Houston Astros star has yet to agree to a contract. Broadcaster CJ Nitkowski recently suggested the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves as potential suitors, per MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

“San Francisco would be a great fit,” Nitkowski said. “Who knows… I'm not going to say no to the Braves just yet. There's a lot of talk about the Braves bringing in Martin Maldonado as an assistant in the front office, and the connection there, Braves fans are making that connection.”

Maldonado retired after the 2025 season and has since joined the Braves as a special assistant for MLB operations. The former big league catcher spent parts of six seasons in Houston with the Astros, hence the “connection” Nitkowski mentioned. Valdez has spent his entire career in Houston, so he's familiar with Maldonado.

The Giants agreed to a one-year contract with starter Tyler Mahle on Wednesday, but they could still use another pitcher in their rotation. It will be interesting to see if San Francisco emerges as a legitimate contender to sign Valdez.

In addition to the Braves and Giants, there are many teams that could make sense as a Framber Valdez free agency landing destination. There are not many ball clubs around the league that wouldn't benefit from adding an ace-caliber starting pitcher such as Valdez.

However, the Braves and Giants will be worth keeping an eye on in the Valdez sweepstakes.