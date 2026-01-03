Victor Wembanyama sustained a hyperextended knee injury in the San Antonio Spurs' 134-132 win over the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve. He was forced to miss the following contest against the Indiana Pacers, as he was being evaluated by doctors. Now, it appears he'll be missing his second straight game when the team faces off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Reports indicate that Wembanyama is officially ruled out against the Trail Blazers. However, his injury is now being deemed as knee soreness, which is a good sign for the 21-year-old center. However, his official return date is still yet to be determined.

The Spurs will also be without Devin Vassell (left abductor strain) and Harrison Ingram (two-way contract). With Victor Wembanyama out of the lineup, San Antonio will have to rely on Luke Kornet. Kelly Olynyk could also see some extra time on the court as the backup.

When healthy, the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year has been as reliable as ever. Through 21 games so far this season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds (career-high), 3.4 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game. He's also shooting a 52.5% field goal percentage and going 36.5% from beyond the arc, both of which are career highs.

Hopefully, Victor Wembanyama can return from the knee injury sooner, rather than later. The Spurs are currently ranked second in the Western Conference and are just 4.5 games behind the first-placed Oklahoma City Thunder. San Antonio has a 2.5-game lead over the third-placed Houston Rockets.

The Spurs and Trail Blazers will tip off at 8 p.m. EST. It will take place in San Antonio.