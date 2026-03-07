The story of how San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb joined Team USA for the World Baseball Classic sounds almost too strange to believe. Yet the Giants ace ended up dominating Brazil baseball after a chain of unexpected events involving a concert bus, a former catcher, and a country singer. Before the tournament began, Webb was unsure if he would represent Team USA. By the time the night ended in Nashville, his answer had completely changed.

Webb originally hesitated to pitch in the tournament. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa had recruited him during the 2023 WBC cycle. But the Giants right-hander was in the middle of negotiating a five-year, $90 million contract extension. Leaving his club even briefly did not feel right.

That hesitation lingered this winter. DeRosa later admitted Webb was “kind of slow-playing” the decision. Then came an unlikely push.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Webb attended a concert in Nashville for country artist ERNEST. On the singer’s tour bus, he suddenly found himself surrounded by Team USA bullpen coach David Ross and ESPN personality Pat McAfee. The moment quickly turned into a recruiting pitch.

Logan Webb delivers for Team USA

ERNEST also leaned into the moment. The singer later recalled telling Webb, “Dude, it’s for AMERICA.” The message landed. Webb eventually smiled and said the words everyone wanted to hear.

“I’m in! I’m in!”

Soon the group toasted Team USA on the tour bus while Ray Charles’ “America the Beautiful” played in the background. It sounded like a wild story. Days later, it became reality under tournament lights.

When Webb finally took the mound against Brazil baseball, he delivered. He allowed a leadoff home run to Lucas Ramirez, the son of Manny Ramirez. Then he slammed the door.

Webb retired the next 12 hitters. Six strikeouts. No walks. Four sharp innings on just 52 pitches.

Team USA rolled to a 15–5 victory. Suddenly, the strange concert bus story had a perfect ending.

A random night in Nashville changed everything. Now the Giants ace stands ready for the next big moment. Could Logan Webb be the arm that carries Team USA deeper into the World Baseball Classic?