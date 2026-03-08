Luis Arraez powered Team Venezuela to a win in the World Baseball Classic and afterward credited faith, family and national pride for his performance.

Arraez had an impressive showing in Venezuela’s 11-3 win over Israel, finishing 4-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored at loanDepot park. The three-time batting champion helped Venezuela improve to 2-0 in Pool D play.

In a clip of his postgame interview with Siera Santos of the MLB Network — posted on X, formerly Twitter — Arraez said the moment and the support around him were driving his success.

“I just, I just doing my dream. I just doing my thing and then I did it. I did. I just want to give it to God. He gave me a lot of opportunity. And when I give it to my family too, they are here, and then if they're healthy, and I get a lot of support, like the fans, I just, I just enjoy it right now. Right now,” he said.

"I'm just living my dream!"@SieraSantos chatted with Team Venezuela's Luis Arraez about his two-homer game and what it's like to play for his country in the #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/AVnVF4gqW9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 8, 2026

Arraez, known primarily for his contact hitting, entered the game with a .317 career batting average and just 36 career home runs, according to reporter Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Despite that reputation, the infielder — recently acquired by the San Francisco Giants from the San Diego Padres — has shown unexpected power in the international tournament. Saturday’s performance marked his second career multi-home-run game in the World Baseball Classic, making him the first player to accomplish that feat more than once in the event.

Through Venezuela’s first two games, Arraez is 5-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles, five runs scored and seven RBIs.

He also praised Venezuela pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus, who set a national World Baseball Classic record with eight strikeouts in five innings during the victory.

“I say, congratulations. He waiting for the baby. I say, hey … I say, hey, you need to do something for your baby, for your wife and for your family,” Arraez said.

Venezuela returns to action Monday against Nicaragua as it looks to continue its strong start in Pool D play.