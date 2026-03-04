San Francisco Giants star Rafael Devers has been dealing with a hamstring injury concern in spring training. According to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle, Devers said he is feeling better.

“I feel good,” Devers said.

Slusser provided a more in-depth update as well.

“The Giants are off tomorrow, but he’s not sure if he’ll quite be ready to play in Friday’s game. This weekend might be more likely,” Slusser wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

The Giants are closely monitoring Devers' injury situation. San Francisco is obviously going to proceed with extra caution during spring training. As Slusser mentioned, Devers may not be ready to return on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. The Giants play the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday (two games, split-squad) and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. It seems as if he could return for one of those contests.

With that being said, an official return timeline has yet to be revealed for the star infielder. Devers' return will ultimately come down to how he is feeling. There is no reason to play through any pain in spring training.

Of course, Devers would still surely like to get a respectable amount of work in before the regular season. There is still plenty of time until Opening Day, though.

The Giants will continue to monitor and provide updates on Rafael Devers' injury status. At the moment, the ball club is preparing for a Wednesday night spring matchup with the Seattle Mariners, with first pitch scheduled for 9:05 PM EST.