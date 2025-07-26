After so many rumors surrounding him at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, Josh Naylor is on a new team. The former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman is now with the Seattle Mariners. He and fellow infielder Eugenio Suarez were two of the bigger names on the MLB trade deadline market. Now, however, Naylor will join Julio Rodriguez in the Mariners' lineup.

For any player in professional sports, getting traded is part of the game. At the end of the day, professional leagues like MLB operate like a business. Naylor knows that and has no hard feelings about the trade sending him to Seattle, according to Seattle Times reporter Tim Booth.

A couple of minutes of Josh Naylor talking about the trade and joining the Mariners. pic.twitter.com/awEXq6aQ7p — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) July 25, 2025

“It is what it is,” Naylor said about the trade. “It's baseball, the business side of it.”

Despite his name being featured in trade discussions and the rumor mill, Naylor did his best to tune it out. However, he received a call telling him to pack his bags and found himself in a difficult, yet familiar situation. The first baseman was in three different trades during his career. Amid the chaos, he said goodbye to his Diamondbacks teammates and friends.

“My phone's blowing up with my friends and people reaching out, saying good luck or teammates in Arizona saying ‘It was great having you, thanks for everything,'” Naylor said.

While the move caught him off guard, Naylor's top priority is figuring out where he fits in alongside Rodriguez and the Mariners offense. Seattle's All-Star outfielder has become one of the consistent forces in the league. However, the addition of Naylor's offense should make his and Cal Raleigh's lives much easier. Naylor, for one, is excited and ready to go with his new team.

“I'm excited to be here, excited to play hard, excited to win,” Naylor said. “I love winning. I really enjoy impacting players, just being myself and enjoying the day-to-day.”

The Mariners hope that their new first baseman can help them take off in the second half of the season. Despite the whirlwind he has been through, Naylor appears bought in and eager to succeed.