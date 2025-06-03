When Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh started his fifth season in Major League Baseball, he was happy. The “Big Dumper” signed a six-year, $105 million contract with Seattle in late March. More than two months into his new deal, though, Raleigh is in early consideration for the American League MVP award. He joins names like Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., and Jose Ramirez in the latest poll.

The 28-year-old has put on a huge performance at the plate this season, fueling the Mariners' offense. Even though both Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena got off to slow starts, their catcher bailed them out. Raleigh's 23 home runs have him tied with Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani for the league lead ahead of Wednesday's action.

Despite leading the AL in home runs, Raleigh is not at the top of MLB.com's MVP poll just yet. Judge is off to a historic start for the New York Yankees, averaging just under .400 at the plate with 21 home runs. He is the only player ahead of “Big Dumper” on the poll. However, the race is between those two stars as of now.

However, Witt Jr. and Ramirez could have something to say about that by the end of the year. Both got off to relatively quiet starts but have found their rhythm in the past month. Their numbers are good and their teams continue to climb the standings.

What sets Raleigh and Judge apart from their peers, other than their sheer power, is the success of their teams. Both the Yankees and Mariners have been at the top of their divisions for the majority of the year. However, Seattle only has a half game lead over the Houston Astros.

In order to get to where they want to go in the playoffs, the Mariners need Raleigh to play like an MVP. Luckily for them, he has yet to disappoint, quickly becoming a hitter that no pitcher wants to face.