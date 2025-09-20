The Seattle Mariners have an injury status to keep track of when it comes to Bryan Woo following their matchup against the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Woo started on the mound as he showcased excellent form and composure. In his five innings of service, he struck out seven batters while conceding just one hit.

However, his time in the game ended after the fifth inning, per MLB insider Jeff Passan. He was warming up for the bottom of the sixth inning, but the team's trainers removed him from the mound before that part of the frame.

“All-Star Bryan Woo was removed from a start after five shutout innings of one-hit ball for Seattle against Houston. Woo was warming up for the sixth inning when trainers visited the mound and he exited the game,” Passan wrote.

How Bryan Woo, Mariners played against Astros

Article Continues Below

Despite Bryan Woo's exit from the game, the Mariners continued to keep the Astros silent as they secured a big 4-0 win on the road.

Seattle scored its runs in the first, fourth, seven, and eighth innings. All of their scores were home runs from Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez, Victor Robles, and Josh Nailor.

The Mariners' bullpen remained stout with their performance after Woo's time on the mound ended. They only have up three hits throughout the Astros' 30 at-bats, showcasing remarkable poise against the opposing offense. Woo earned the win after playing in five innings while the relievers fended off any rally from Houston.

It was a huge win for Seattle, especially with the series involving the division standings for the playoff picture. They improved to an 85-69 record on the season, taking over the top spot of the AL West Division standings. They are one game above the Astros and 5.5 games above the Texas Rangers.

The Mariners will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Astros. The contest will take place on Sept. 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET.