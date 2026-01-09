The Seattle Mariners were one win shy of reaching the World Series for the first time in franchise history last season. But Seattle lost Game 7 of the ALCS and the Toronto Blue Jays advanced to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. Logan Gilbert got the start in Game 6 but ultimately lost in an uncharacteristically uneven performance.

It was an unfortunate end to another strong season from the All-Star righty. Gilbert has been a reliable starter for the Mariners since his breakout sophomore season in 2022. And on Thursday Gilbert and the Mariners avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.9 million deal, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The new salary represents a $3.4 million raise from last season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.