RJ Barrett suffered a brutal ankle injury during the Toronto Raptors' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

The injury took place midway through the fourth quarter. Barrett attempted to drive into the paint, but he rolled his ankle on the defender's foot as he went down to the floor in pain.

When he got back up, he went to the locker room to get treatment on the ankle. He didn't return for the remainder of the game, ending his night after 28 minutes of action.

RJ Barrett hurt his ankle here and immediately headed to the locker room afterwards. Hopefully it's nothing serious. He just recovered from a lengthy injury not too long ago.

How RJ Barrett, Raptors played against Celtics

The Raptors were unable to pull off a rally without RJ Barrett, falling 125-117 to the Celtics on the road.

Both teams were competitive throughout the course of the game. However, Boston built up a solid lead as the night progressed, seeing Toronto have difficulty in getting enough stops to attempt a comeback.

Five players scored in double-digits for Toronto in the loss, including Barrett. Prior to the injury, he finished with 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He shot 6-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Ja'Kobe Walter came next with 19 points and six rebounds, Immanuel Quickley had 17 points and 13 assists, Sandro Mamukelashveli put up 15 points and eight rebounds, while Jamal Shead provided 13 points and eight assists.

Toronto fell to a 23-16 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers and two games above the Miami Heat while trailing the Celtics and New York Knicks by two games.

The Raptors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the 76ers on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. ET.