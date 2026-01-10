The College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was billed as a heavyweight fight, but for Oregon football quarterback Dante Moore, it’s turning into a night he’ll want to forget. The Ducks' signal-caller has been plagued by turnover issues, and those woes reared their ugly head again in the second quarter against Indiana.

With Oregon trailing and desperately needing a spark to keep pace with the undefeated Hoosiers, disaster struck. Moore dropped back into the pocket but lost the handle on the football, a play that looked like a strip-sack amidst the chaos of the collapsing pocket and a collision in the backfield. The ball hit the turf, and Indiana defensive lineman Mario Landino was there to scoop it up at the Oregon 21-yard line.

Dante Moore might wanna stay in school man Needs to learn to read the field and get his turnovers under control pic.twitter.com/oBIw2kBFl8 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) January 10, 2026

It was a catastrophic error for the Ducks. Just six plays later, Indiana receiver Elijah Sarratt caught a two-yard pass, extending the Hoosiers' lead to 35-7.

This fumble wasn't the first blemish on Moore's stat sheet tonight. On his very first throw of the game, he was picked off by Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds, who returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. While Moore did bounce back briefly with a touchdown pass to Jamari Johnson, the turnovers are killing Oregon's momentum.

The “turnover bug” has been the story of the first half. Indiana’s defense, which has been opportunistic all season, is feasting on these mistakes. For Moore, who entered the game looking to prove he’s ready for the next level, these reads and ball-security issues are fueling critics who suggest he might need more time in school.

If Oregon wants to book a trip to the National Championship, Moore has to clean it up fast. The Hoosiers are ruthless, and they aren't giving the Ducks any breathing room.