Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners will not need third-party help to hammer out a new contract, as the two sides have agreed on a deal to avoid arbitration, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

“Bryce Miller and the Mariners have settled on a deal to avoid arbitration, per source. Miller will earn $2.4375 million in 2026, with a $6.075 million club option for 2027 ($15,000 buyout). So he’s guaranteed $2.4525 million,” Feinsand shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The guaranteed money on the contract is in the middle of the prices both parties previously submitted for a potential arbitration.

As Feinsand noted, “Miller had filed for $2.625 million, while Seattle had filed at $2.25 million.”

Moreover, Feinsand said that Seattle's club option for Miller in 2027 will be voided if the pitcher ends up placing in the top five of voting for the American League Cy Young Award.

The 27-year-old Miller was limited to only 18 games in the 2025 MLB season, as he spent plenty of time dealing with right elbow inflammation. He was on the injured list twice for the same arm issue, as he went just 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA, a 1.406 WHIP and 5.17 FIP through 18 starts.

Miller, however, shone in the 2025 MLB postseason, showing the Mariners his capability when healthy. He made three starts in the playoffs and allowed just four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 10 batters through 14.1 innings.

But one can look at Miller's body of work in the 2024 campaign to see why the Mariners are invested in him.

That season, he went 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA and 0.976 WHIP to go along with a 24.3 percent strikeout rate across 31 starts and 180.1 innings.