The Seattle Mariners are sitting in first place in the American League West after Memorial Day. They were there last year, but an epic collapse kept them out of the postseason and sent Scott Servais packing. Their offense is much better this year, but their pitching staff has dealt with a ton of injuries. The Mariners are close to getting Logan Gilbert back from an elbow injury, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“Logan Gilbert is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week with Triple-A Tacoma, potentially as soon as Thursday,” Kramer reported.

The Mariners put Gilbert on the injured list with a Grade 1 flexor strain on April 26. It was his first trip to the injured list in his five-year career. Last year, he led the majors with 208.2 innings pitched and a 0.887 WHIP, finishing sixth in the AL Cy Young voting.

The Mariners also got George Kirby back from injury recently, but that has not started great. He lasted 3.2 innings and allowed five runs against the Houston Astros on Thursday. With Gilbert and Kirby in the rotation, they could have the best starting pitching in the American League. Add that to a blossoming offense, and the Mariners may finally get back to the playoffs.

Before the injury, Gilbert was off to an excellent start to the year. He has a 2.37 ERA after six starts, where he allowed three runs only once. He left his final start against the Marlins after three perfect innings with the elbow injury. The Mariners have gotten great performances from Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo, but adding Gilbert to the fold will make them so much better.

The Mariners will have to hold off the Astros and the Rangers to return to the postseason. Logan Gilbert will help them do that when he returns to the rotation.