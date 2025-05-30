The Seattle Mariners are off to a solid start to the season once again. Last year, Seattle opened up a ten-game AL West lead and collapsed down the stretch to miss the playoffs. This year, their offense is off to a hot start. Who do they need to add to make a playoff appearance? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal highlights who the Mariners can add at the MLB trade deadline and what they could give up to get them.

“The Seattle Mariners will be another team to watch at the deadline. Their farm system is the best in the game, according to The Athletic’s Keith Law. And of the six Mariners prospects Law included in his top 100, four are middle infielders,” Rosenthal wrote.

“What might the Mariners seek to acquire? Assuming their injured starting pitchers return and perform at their previous levels, first base (25th in OPS) and right field (27th) are two positions where the team clearly needs offensive help. Luke Raley and possibly Victor Robles could return from injuries in right, and the Mariners picked up Leody Taveras in the interim, but an upgrade at the position still is warranted.”

Article Continues Below

Cal Raleigh is leading the way for the Mariners offensively, as he is leading the American League with 19 homers. Dylan Moore, JP Crawford, and Randy Arozarena have been backing him up with impressive seasons so far. But still, the Mariners could use some offensive firepower. It is what cost them last year and should not fall off the priority list.

Cedric Mullins could be moved by the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline and push Julio Rodriguez to right field. That would help their offense and defense. And if Nolan Arenado is available, they should pursue him, even if it doesn't make sense defensively. Who should the Mariners add at the trade deadline?