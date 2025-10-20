The 2025 MLB Power Rankings have returned after a phenomenal week of Championship Series baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays are preparing for a Game 7 on Monday night. How do the four teams shake out in the MLB Power Rankings?

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Dodgers have won the National League in consecutive seasons, sweeping the Brewers to do it. Shohei Ohtani had what could be considered the greatest game ever played, pitching 6.1 shutout innings and hitting three homers offensively. The starting pitching was incredible for Los Angeles all series, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Ohtani allowing a combined two runs.

The Dodgers have never won back-to-back championships in their illustrious history. With their dominance on the mound and incredible offensive talent, they feel unbeatable once again. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported before the NLCS that the outcome could determine the salary cap conversation during the 2027 CBA negotiations. Well, the Dodgers never trailed and swept the small-market Brewers. Get ready for another week of the “Dodgers are ruining baseball” narrative as they look for another title.

#2: Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

The Blue Jays are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1993. Game 7 was an offensive showcase for the Jays, with Addison Barger knocking in three runs early on and Vladimir Guerrero Jr putting the cherry on top with a solo homer. After a sluggish start earlier in the series, rookie Trey Yesavage stunted Seattle's attack to help secure the win.

The Blue Jays will have the crowd behind them for Game 7 against the Mariners on Monday night. Shane Bieber will get the ball after a fantastic start in Game 3, which Toronto won 13-4 to keep the series alive. The offense will have to come alive once again to will them to the World Series.

#3: Seattle Mariners (+1)

On the other side, the Mariners must win to make the first World Series in franchise history. Sunday was the first game they ever played with a chance to win the American League pennant. Outside of a Josh Naylor homer, their offense did not do much. They loaded the bases in consecutive innings, bouncing into double plays to end both frames. The Mariners were up 2-0 in this series, but need another road win to secure the pennant. Eugenio Suarez's grand slam gave them a chance that they cannot let slip away.

The Mariners will have George Kirby on the mound after a disastrous Game 3 performance. He allowed eight runs in four innings in that same Game 3 with a chance to take a chokehold on the series. Kirby is a strikeout-heavy pitcher when he is at his best, so if he is getting swings and misses, it could be a short game.

#4: Milwaukee Brewers (-3)

The Brewers had the best record in the majors in 2025, but fell to four after getting swept in the National League Championship Series. Their offense did not translate into the Dodgers series, falling woefully short of competing in any of the four games. Christian Yelich was one of many Brewers players who struggled, going 1-14 with two walks in the series. Their franchise player is one of many who could not get them to their first World Series.

The Brewers round out the Championship Series part of the MLB Power Rankings because they were swept. But they spent much of the important parts of the season in our top spot. Expectations will be high going into 2026, and Pat Murphy will be among those expecting greatness out of his team. What improvements will they make this offseason?

