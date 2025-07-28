Ichiro Suzuki is one of the most unique talents to grace the MLB world in the 21st Century, and his Hall of Fame plaque will reflect as much for all of eternity. But maybe not for the reasons he hoped. Although the Seattle Mariners legend commanded much of the spotlight for his induction speech, which was both heartfelt and lighthearted, fans could not help but shift their attention to the striking bronze plate that is intended to bear his likeness.

Although Suzuki's plaque did not produce the same amount of outrage as the infamous Dwyane Wade statue, the public had strong opinions just the same. The size of his lips appeared to especially throw people off.

“They need a new plaque maker…” @Richard96893179 opined on X. “Is it me or is his jacked up and bloated?” @SotoSocial remarked. “Somewhere in this world is an artist/sculptor who can provide a bronze plaque with a true likeness of Suzuki (which would be so much more complimentary..) and yet NONE of these HOF multi-millionaires arrange or insist upon it for their HOF plaques,” @ljffatima commented.

“I think we need a new medium for these plaques and statues,” @LeviJeans22 said. “They’re never even close.” While there is certainly logic to reconsidering how the sculpting process is achieved moving forward, it is important to keep the focus on the wonderful baseball career Suzuki composed during his near-three-decade run in Japan and the United States.

Ichiro Suzuki carved an unconventional path to immortality

The marvelous right fielder, who became the first Japanese-born player to receive enshrinement in Cooperstown on Sunday afternoon, is the type of player fans rarely get to see in action today. Many will take notice of his modest power numbers, but there is no denying the massive imprint he left behind in Seattle and on the sport as a whole. Suzuki is the living embodiment of the dangers that come from placing too much emphasis on analytics.

One should be able to appreciate his greatness by merely using the eye test as their barometer. Though, the statistics and accolades tell a pretty compelling story, anyway.

The 2001 MVP and Rookie of the Year compiled 3,089 hits and a .311 batting average in 19 big-league seasons, representing the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections and Gold Gloves while also collecting three Silver Slugger Awards and two American League batting titles, establishing himself as a pillar of consistent excellence.

In a franchise that has experienced plenty of disappointment and heartbreak over the last 48 years, Ichiro Suzuki is indisputably an everlasting ray of light among the Mariners fan base. The 51-year-old did not get many opportunities to make a big impact in the playoffs, nor did he thrive in a major market for years on end, but he still became the universally beloved figure that baseball needed.

And his Hall of Fame plaque, regardless of how it looks, will forever serve as a symbol of that far-reaching influence.

More Seattle Mariners News
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh breaks tie with Mickey Mantle after 421-foot HR vs. AngelsRichard Pereira ·
Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki poses with his Hall of Fame plaque after the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Clark Sports Center.
Ichiro Suzuki takes hilarious shot at Marlins that no one saw comingChristopher Hennessy ·
Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki answers questions during the media press conference at the Clarke Sports Center in Cooperstown, NY.
How Ichiro Suzuki ‘cleansed himself’ at Hall of FameChristopher Hennessy ·
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) hits a two-run home run during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh joins elite club with 40th home runAbdullah Imran ·
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Mariners fire blunt 4-word message about MLB trade deadline plansMike Gianakos ·
Mariners news: Cal Raleigh surpasses Aaron Judge as AL MVP betting favorite
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh surpasses Aaron Judge as AL MVP betting favoriteChris Spiering ·