As the Seattle Mariners are getting prepared for the ALDS, they're getting help from wherever they can, even if it's from a Hall of Famer. That's what recently went down in their latest scrimmage, as Ichiro Suzuki played in right field for the Mariners. He was on the “home” team as he wore his retired No. 51 uniform with his first name on the back. Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez happened to be on the same team as him.

The mariners had a scrimmage game today and of course Ichiro was manning RF for one of the teams. pic.twitter.com/mvVNh4UwRX — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

To make things even more fun, Suzuki caught a popup in the outfield, and then did Rodriguez's “no fly zone” celebration right after.

Apparently, this isn't new to Suzuki, and Raleigh noted on the Pat McAfee Show that the Hall of Famer usually comes to spring training and every home game in his full gear.

“Even in spring training or in the cage, you'd ask Ichi, hey, can I get a little, you know, live BP action?” Raleigh said. “And he'd go in there and he'd just carve guys up. He's broke multiple of my bats before. And he takes it seriously. He's not messing around, he's trying to get you out in there. … I mean, he's letting it rip.”

"Ichiro is around all the time and he's always in full uniform.. He's not messing around" ~ Cal Raleigh #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xFAGZyNUw6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 1, 2025

Suzuki is well known in Seattle, as he played 14 seasons with the Mariners, making 10 All-Star appearances and earning MVP and Rookie of the Year honors in 2001. He has the franchise record for batting average, hits, at-bats, triples, and stolen bases. In August, Suzuki had his jersey retired.

The Mariners are waiting to see who they will face in the ALDS between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, as their series is tied going into Game 3. Seattle had a strong season, finishing with a 90-72 record and first place in the AL West. They've been led by Raleigh, who is putting up some huge numbers and is in the AL MVP race alongside Aaron Judge.