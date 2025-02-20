The Seattle Mariners have a bit of a competition at second base, with Dylan Moore being viewed as the favorite for the job and Leo Rivas and Ryan Bliss also in the picture. However, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto indicated that the organization's No. 2 prospect and the No. 49 prospect in baseball, Cole Young, could insert himself into the picture with a strong spring.

“We are open to the idea that if any of our young players — if we feel like they have the ability to impact us in a meaningful way — show us that this is their time, we're just going to let them run,” Jerry Dipoto said, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

The Mariners are a team that would like some more offensive help alongside Julio Rodriguez, and Young, who is just 21 years old, might be on the way soon, even if he does not reach the majors out of camp. Colt Emerson, who is lower down in the system, is the No. 1 prospect in the organization, and he could figure his way into the picture for late 2025 or maybe 2026.

When it comes to Rivas and Bliss, Dipoto also noted that he would like to deploy one type of “move-around” infielder, a backup who can play multiple positions. Kramer speculated that Rivas might have the upper hand over Bliss for that role due to his ability to play shortstop and switch hit.

The Mariners also did bring back Jorge Polanco for 2025. He struggled offensively in 2024 in Seattle and suffered an injury. However, Seattle is a tough offensive environment, especially for players in their first year there. There is some hope that he could improve in 2025 in his second season there.

Despite a quiet offseason, the Mariners should have enough to compete for a playoff spot in 2025. Whether that is enough to be a true contender at the top of the American League West remains to be seen.