Scoring first in any baseball game is generally considered a solid advantage. It does not always work out that way as comebacks are often the theme form motivated teams. But in decisive postseason games, the first run can be a huge advantage. The Seattle Mariners are hopeful that the work Josh Naylor did in the second inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers can become the trigger for a huge victory.

The Mariners have homefield advantage in the fifth and final game of the series, but the Tigers are in the battle with Tarik Skubal on the mound. The Tigers' ace left-handed pitcher is the favorite to win the Cy Young Award in the American League.

Naylor almost certainly has full respect for Skubal, but he is not afraid of him. The left-handed hitting Naylor battled Skubal hard in the second inning, and he eventually wore the pitcher down and won the encounter. Naylor used his two-strike swing to hit a ball down the left field line that landed in fair territory. By the time Detroit left fielder Riley Greene was able to run the ball down, Naylor was able to secure second base with a double.

Naylor finds success and Mariners crowd responds

Article Continues Below

The Seattle crowd erupted because Naylor was in scoring position. However, Skubal was displaying excellent stuff and Naylor came to the conclusion that he had to get to third base with less than two outs to give his team the best chance.

He unexpectedly took off for third base and he clearly surprised Skubal and catcher Dillon Dingler. He made it safely, giving the Mariners a legitimate scoring opportunity.

That gave Mariners catcher Mitch Garver an opportunity to drive in the first run of the game. Garver launched the ball to deep centerfield and Naylor was able to run home with the first run of the game.

As the game moved into the fifth inning, the 1-0 lead was holding up for the Mariners. Pitcher George Kirby allowed just two hits while striking out four, giving the home team a slight but significant advantage.