The 2025 MLB season is rolling right along, and we have another edition of the Power Rankings ready for the occasion. We had our first two managerial changes this year. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies will have new bench bosses for the remainder of the season. How does that change the rankings? The Dodgers are still on top, but how do the rest of the MLB Power Rankings shake out?

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Dodgers keep the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings after taking two of three from the Marlins and splitting four with the Diamondbacks. The highlight of the week was Shohei Ohtani's game-winning homer in Saturday's 14-11 win over Arizona. There was, however, some bad news as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are both still on the injured list. Their pitching staff has been doing enough to maintain a 27-14 record. This week, the Dodgers face the Athletics and Angels, both at home.

#2: New York Mets (-)

If not for a solid week from the Dodgers, the Mets could have found themselves at the top of the power rankings again. They took series from the Diamondbacks and Cubs this weekend, two National League contenders. The biggest question for the Amazins coming into the season was their starting pitching. That unit has answered the bell, with two more gems from Griffin Canning this week. The Mets continue their homestand with three against the Pirates before the Subway Series in the Bronx.

#3: Philadelphia Phillies (+2)

The only blemish on the Phillies' record this week was a Friday night loss to the Cleveland Guardians, which continues Aaron Nola's poor start to the year. Other than that, the Phillies won every game and closed the Mets' division lead to just 1.5 games. Zach Wheeler was sensational in both of his starts, going seven innings, allowing two runs against the Rays on Tuesday. He followed it up on Sunday with seven shutout innings. His Cy Young candidacy gets stronger with every start, with his ERA down to 2.95.

#4: Chicago Cubs (-1)

One of the first tough weeks of the year is in the books for the Chicago Cubs. They dropped two of three against the Giants at home and the Mets on the road to finish the week 2-4. And they lost Ian Happ for the final two games in Queens with an oblique injury. Craig Counsell is optimistic about the timeline, however. This week, the Cubs lost one of the most bizarre scorelines you could imagine. They lost 14-5…in 11 innings. That's hard to do! The Giants tattooed Ryan Pressly, getting five hits and nine runs before he recorded an out. This week, the Cubs host the Marlins and White Sox for three games apiece.

#5: San Diego Padres (-1)

The Padres went 3-3 this week after losing a series to the Yankees and taking one from the Rockies. They allowed a ten-run inning to the Bombers, had an eighth-inning lead that they blew in Game 3, and lost a game to Colorado. Those brutal losses knock them down a spot. But the Padres did score 21 runs on Saturday in an insane shutout win over the Rockies. This week, they host the Angels and Mariners for three games each.

#6: New York Yankees (+1)

The Yankees won both of their series this week, taking two of three from the Padres at home and the Athletics on the road. Aaron Judge cooled off a bit against the Padres, going 1-10 with a homer. Then against the Athletics, he went 7-14 with two homers and five RBIs. Judge and Max Fried are carrying this Yankees team through a lot of concerning starts, especially on the pitching staff. But the results are still positive, with a 23-17 record. This week, they finish up their road trip in Seattle before hosting the Mets.

#7: San Francisco Giants (-1)

The goodwill the Giants built up early in the MLB season is coming undone. They take another step back in the power rankings this week because they got swept by the Minnesota Twins at home. Even though they took two from the Cubs, they have to lose ground because of that performance. Willy Adames continued his brutal season, going 1-13 against the Twins, bringing his average down to .217 and his OPS to .623. This week, San Francisco hosts the Diamondbacks and Athletics for three games each.

#8: Detroit Tigers (+2)

Even after losing a series to the Texas Rangers this weekend, the Tigers are big risers in the MLB Power Rankings. They still have the best record in the American League and started the week with a three-game sweep of the Rockies. Tarik Skubal is off to an incredible start to his Cy Young defense, with another win this week and a 2.08 ERA. Their pitching staff did take a hit with Casey Mize hitting the injured list. They put their division lead on the line against the Red Sox and Blue Jays.

#9: Arizona Diamondbacks (-)

Going 3-4 over a seven-game week often costs you spots in the MLB Power Rankings. But when you play the Mets and Dodgers in those games, you can hold your spot. That's where the Diamondbacks are here at number nine. They are 21-19 and fourth in the NL West as they continue to lose excruciating games. They are 25th in bullpen ERA this year, which needs to change for them to make the playoffs. They'll have a chance this week against the Giants and Rockies.

#10: Atlanta Braves (+1)

It was a so-so week for the Braves, as they took three of four from the Reds but dropped two to the Pirates. That puts them at 19-21, which is impressive when you remember they started the year 0-7. The 19-14 record since puts them at a respectable 93-win pace. Their actual record has their pace at 76 wins. Chris Sale hasn't been great defending his Cy Young, with a 3.97 ERA through nine starts. They look to get back on track with four against the Nationals and three against the Red Sox.

#11: Texas Rangers (-3)

For the first time this year, the Rangers have fallen out of the top ten. They started the year in the seventh spot, peaked at number four, and are now at 11. Corey Seager has been on fire since coming back from injury, with a .348 average, 1.043 OPS, and three homers. Still, they lost a series to the Red Sox this week and tumbled even after beating the Tigers. Before the Tigers series, they were 4-11 in their last 15 games. They look to keep the momentum rolling against the Rockies and Astros this week.

#12: Houston Astros (-)

The Astros were .500 this week, dropping two against the Brewers and winning two against the Reds. That matches their season so far, as they are 20-19 on the campaign. Jose Altuve missed Sunday's game with an injury that Joe Espada does not seem concerned about. That is good news, even though Altuve has struggled this year. They have the red-hot Kansas City Royals before four against the Rangers this week.

#13: Cleveland Guardians (+1)

Even though the Guardians lost a series to the Phillies this weekend, they move up a spot in the MLB Power Rankings. They did start the week by taking care of business against the Washington Nationals, which was a positive. But the concerns about Cleveland's offense should be noted. They were shut down by Ranger Suarez and Zach Wheeler this weekend, amplifying those issues. They can continue their solid start against the Brewers and Reds this week.

#14: Seattle Mariners (-1)

The Mariners lead the American League West, but are here at number 14 for a variety of reasons. Chief among them is the weekend sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend. They are 5-1 against the Rangers and 17-17 against everyone else. If they just have Texas's number, allow us to remind you that their season series does not resume until late June. Their offense has been clicking, but can it continue? We'll find out this week at home against the Yankees and on the road against the Padres.

#15: Kansas City Royals (-)

This is extremely mean, as the Royals went 5-2 this week. But four of those wins came in a sweep over the White Sox, and they dropped a set to the Red Sox. They could not contain Rafael Devers all weekend long, and the offense went quiet again. In the three-game series against Boston, they scored four runs. Devers drove in six by himself. Their offense has to look alive against good opponents to rise up the MLB Power Rankings. They'll get that opportunity this week against the Astros and the surging Cardinals.

#16: Boston Red Sox (-)

There was no shortage of drama around the Red Sox this week. Rafael Devers did not mince words when denying moving to first base. He quieted the noise with six RBIs in three games against the Royals. But that does not solve the problem created by Tristan Casas' season-ending injury. They started their week taking two from the Rangers at Fenway, which is a nice series win. They stay on the road for three against the Tigers before welcoming the Braves to Fenway.

#17: Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

The Blue Jays went out west this week and came back with four wins in six games, which is always the goal. It started with a tough series loss to the Angels, dropping Game 2 in walk-off fashion but winning Game 3. Then, they smoked the Mariners on the road, completing the sweep with a 9-1 drubbing. When the Blue Jays win, Vladimir Guerrero Jr is usually the reason. He hit .348 with a .874 OPS this week, but did not have a homer or RBI. They will look to continue their four-game winning streak against the Rays and Tigers at home this week.

#18: Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

The Brewers started the week by taking a series against the Astros, but a series loss to the Rays cost them a spot in the MLB Power Rankings. Pitching injuries are still a massive concern, but Brandon Woodruff should be coming back soon. Freddy Peralta and Jose Quintana are still dominating, but that is not enough for their staff. They are 20-21 and three games behind the Cubs. They'll look to put a dent in that against the Guardians and Twins this week.

#19: Athletics (-)

The Athletics closed the Mariners' AL West lead all the way to one game at one point this week. But dropping their series to Seattle and then losing two to the Yankees has them at 21-20. Shea Langeliers was the bright spot in the Yankees series, going 6-13 with five RBIs. Luis Severino was not, getting smoked against his former team in the rubber game. They'll head south this week for three against the Angels and three against the Dodgers.

#20: St Louis Cardinals (+2)

Coming into the year, we had the Cardinals near the bottom of the MLB Power Rankings. Expectations were low, and vibes were off, especially with Nolan Arenado. Now, they are one of the hottest teams in baseball and alone in second place in the NL Central. Willson Contreras has come alive in recent weeks, with a 1.097 OPS in the last 20 games. That hot stretch has brought his batting average from .169 to .255 and his OPS from .478 to .763. They'll take their eight-game winning streak on the road for three against the Phillies and three against the Royals.

#21: Minnesota Twins (+3)

Another hot team is flying up the MLB Power Rankings as the Minnesota Twins are winners of their last eight games. They swept the Orioles and Giants after taking two of three from the Red Sox last week. After a 7-15 start, they are 14-5 and one of the hottest teams in the league. Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan have both been awesome on the mound, Harrison Bader's awesome season continued with four hits against the Giants, and their bullpen is elite. They'll look to keep it rolling on the road against the Brewers and Orioles.

#22: Cincinnati Reds (-2)

The Reds had a rough week this week, continuing a bizarre season with Terry Francona in the dugout. They lost three of four against the Braves and two of three against the Astros. While no one expected them to win those series, they could have made a move if they had. Hunter Greene and Noelvi Marte went on the injured list, which is not what they need at this crossroads point. They look to stop the slide against the White Sox and Guardians this week.

#23: Baltimore Orioles (-2)

One of the biggest fallers this season in the MLB Power Rankings has been the Baltimore Orioles. They took two more steps back because they were swept by the Twins to start the week. They did take two of three from the Angels, which is the bare minimum with Mike Trout out. Adley Rutschman's slow second half was an issue last year, and he has not answered those questions. He has a .203 batting average and .636 OPS so far this year. They host the Twins and Nationals this week.

#24: Washington Nationals (-1)

Another team taking a step back is the Washington Nationals, who went 1-5 this week to fall to 17-24 on the season. The Nats are a young team that could challenge for a Wild Card spot in the best-case scenario. James Wood and CJ Abrams have been awesome this year offensively, and MacKenzie Gore could be their future ace. The Nationals' success should be judged on the performances of those youngsters more than their record. This week, they head to Atlanta for four games before taking on the Orioles for three.

#25: Tampa Bay Rays (-)

The Rays stay still this week after taking a series from the Milwaukee Brewers. The problem for Tampa this year has been an inability to pick up momentum after big series wins. After they took two from the Yankees last week, they were promptly swept by the Phillies. And there are other examples of that as well. That has to stop this week when they hit the road for three against the Blue Jays and Marlins.

#26: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The Angels went 3-3 this week, taking a series from the Blue Jays but dropping two against the Orioles. They have been without Mike Trout for all of May, but that could be ending soon. Jorge Soler and Yusei Kikuchi have lived up to their paydays from this offseason. But other than that, there isn't much to get excited about for the Halos. Every baseball fan would be rooting for Trout and the Angels to go on a run. But it doesn't feel likely with the past decade of baseball in Anaheim. They look to prove that point wrong against the Padres and Dodgers on the road.

#27: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

The Pirates were the first team to fire their manager this season, ending Derek Shelton's run in his sixth season. That sparked a lot of conversation about what is actually wrong with the Pirates. They don't spend on free agents, haven't developed stars at an elite level, and have a miserable offense. They did respond to those criticisms by taking two of three against the Braves this weekend. But their record is still miserable at 14-27. They look to keep the momentum against the Mets and Phillies.

#28: Miami Marlins (-)

The Marlins lost a series to the White Sox this week, which is a massive concern. They also lost a series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is to be expected. The highlight of their week was the walk-off win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Jesus Sanchez knocked in Xavier Edwards to end that game, which was a fun win for the home fans. The Marlins stay in the Windy City for three against the Cubs and head home for three against the Rays.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

For the second consecutive week, the White Sox have won a series! They took two of three from the Marlins to improve to 12-29, which was exactly their record on Mother's Day last year. They have every opportunity to bury last year's team in win total, but they have to take momentum from this series win and their win in Vatican City this week. It is never a bad thing when the highlight of your team winning the World Series goes viral 20 years later. The White Sox are the first team to have that happen because of a Conclave. We'll see if the Leo Bump continues against the Reds and Cubs this week.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Colorado Rockies won their seventh game of the season on Sunday, May 11. The Los Angeles Dodgers won their seventh game on Tuesday, April 1. They lost a game 21-0, that's not a Broncos score, and fired manager Bud Black this week. If you thought this season could not get worse, the Rockies tried this week. They have been stuck at the bottom of the MLB Power Rankings for five straight weeks now. It does not feel like that is changing anytime soon.