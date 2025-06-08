Centerfielder Julio Rodriguez had an unfortunate injury moment take place during Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

The injury took place during the top of the third inning. Rodriguez attempted to steal third base as the Angels got a ground ball as they threw it towards his direction. However, instead of getting the ball to the third baseman, they ended up hitting Rodriguez by accident.

Rodriguez immediately reacted to the hit, enduring the impact as he felt a lot of pain from it. Team officials took him out for the remainder of the game as he went 2-for-2 in his at-bats for one run.

Julio Rodriguez was removed from the game after being hit with a ground ball while trying to steal third base pic.twitter.com/SafNydd4k1 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Unfortunately for Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners couldn't make a rally in his absence as they lost 8-6 on Saturday.

Seattle initially led 4-2 after the first two innings. Los Angeles responded by outscoring them 6-2 in the next five innings, which had Rodriguez's absence gain more emphasis. Seattle tried to rally back in the last two innings but only mustered up one run as their efforts fell short.

The Mariners were active with their swings. They landed 14 hits in their 38 at-bats, getting a pair of home runs from Cal Raleigh. However, it wasn't enough as their bullpen conceded seven RBIs and three homers from the Angels.

Luis Castillo was team's starting pitcher as he lasted five innings. He struck out five batters while conceding eight hits and four earned runs, finishing with a 3.31 ERA for the night.

Seattle falls to a 32-31 record on the season but remain at the second spot of the AL West Division standings. They are 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the top seed in the division.

The Mariners will look to end the head-to-head series against the Angels with a win on Sunday. First pitch will take place at 4:07 p.m. ET.