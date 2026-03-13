Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez is part of Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. While the DR is looking like a true power house, Rodriguez shared what is likely a hot take about the WBC Championship and the World Series.

While talking with media members, the 25-year-old outfielder claimed that winning the World Baseball Classic is “at the top of the list” when it comes to winning titles. Rodriguez is prioritizing winning the WBC Championship because it means so much more to his home country and the people of the Dominican Republic.

“I love the Mariners,” said Rodriguez. “They know I give my best for them every single time I step on the field, but winning the World Baseball Classic is at the top of the list. This is for my country, this is for my town, for my people, my neighborhood, everybody in the Dominican Republic. So, I would say winning the World Baseball Classic is No. 1.”

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Julio Rodríguez: "I love the Mariners. They know I give my best for them every single time I step on the field, but winning the World Baseball Classic is at the top of the list." pic.twitter.com/UJ116XIPyG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 13, 2026

While the Mariners fell short of a World Series trip last season, the Dominican Republic looks like a legitimate contender for the World Baseball Classic. The DR has recorded 13 home runs as a team in pool play, and is just one more from tying the record for most home runs hit by a single team in the WBC (14 from Mexico in 2009).

Julio Rodriguez and the DR will have a chance to continue their journey in the WBC on Friday, March 13, when they take on Korea. That game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FS2.