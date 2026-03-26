The Seattle Mariners are a real wagon now that they have won 90 games, their first AL West title in 24 years, and almost made it to the 2025 World Series. You can easily see why they are one of the top bets to win the American League pennant when you look at the roster right now. The rotation is tough, and they've added tough, high-floor players like Josh Naylor and Brendan Donovan. T-Mobile Park is rocking again.

But let's take a step back and look at this from a more objective and analytical point of view. For a team to win the World Series, all of its players have to be on the same page at the right time. Even though they have a full 26-man roster, Seattle has some big problems that could easily stop a championship parade.

If you're curious about why the drought might last until year 50, here it is.

Offensive Regression from Historic 2025 Peaks

Let's talk about the main problem, Cal Raleigh. The “Big Dumper” did things last season that will be remembered for a long time. A switch-hitting catcher who hit 60 home runs, drove in 125 runs, and came in second in the AL MVP voting is not just having a great year; it's a statistical anomaly of historic proportions.

It would be a huge risk to expect Raleigh to produce at that level again, or even close to it, in 2026. Catching a pitching staff with elite velocity, along with a long postseason run and the World Baseball Classic, is hard on the legs. Even a small, natural drop from Raleigh leaves a huge hole in the middle of the order where 20 home runs should be.

Yes, adding Donovan as a flexible leadoff hitter and getting a full year of Naylor's intensity will make the lineup longer. But let's be honest: this team still relies a lot on home runs in a stadium that has a history of keeping offense down. Julio Rodríguez is always a candidate for MVP, but he can be inconsistent.

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The bottom third of the lineup depends a lot on a young Cole Young or an old J.P. Crawford, who already has shoulder inflammation, still has a lot to prove. If Raleigh goes back to hitting 30 home runs a year, this lineup will have a hard time keeping up with the Yankees, Orioles, or Blue Jays in a seven-game series.

Cracks in the Armor of the Pitching Depth

People know that the Mariners have great starting pitchers. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryan Woo make up a scary rotation on paper. But if you look closely, you'll see some worrying problems with durability and depth as we get closer to the 2026 grind.

First, Bryce Miller is already on the injured list to start the year because of an oblique problem, and Logan Evans is out for the year after having Tommy John surgery. Emerson Hancock had a great spring and is taking Miller's place, which puts him in a high-stakes role right away. This tests Seattle's rotation depth earlier than expected. In the last few years, this group has been very lucky with the health of its starters. The Mariners will quickly run out of options if another front-line arm goes down.

In addition, there are real warning signs in the bullpen. Closer Andrés Muñoz was spectacular last year with a 1.73 ERA and 38 saves, but his underlying metrics suggest incoming turbulence. His fastball speed dropped a lot in the late summer of 2025, and his xFIP was a much more normal 3.68 during that time. Relievers are known for being unpredictable, and Muñoz's heavy workload in 2025 could make him perform badly in high-pressure situations in October.

The Mariners are a great baseball team, and they will definitely be playing important games this October. But to win it all, you need a deep team that can win in more than one way. Seattle is currently a little too dependent on offensive heroics that can't be repeated and a pitching staff that is already starting to wear down.